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Garissa Female Aspirant Arrested Over Incitement Linked to Deadly Tseikuru Attack

The suspect was detained after a video circulated online showing her allegedly urging retaliation over the killing of a taxi driver in Garissa earlier last week.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – A female political aspirant from Garissa County has been arrested over alleged incitement to violence following the deadly attack in Tseikuru, Kitui County that left seven people dead.

The suspect was detained on Sunday after a video circulated online showing her allegedly urging retaliation over the killing of a taxi driver in Garissa earlier last week. In the five-minute clip, she is heard making remarks touching on religion and calling for action if authorities failed to deliver justice.

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According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the remarks may have fueled tensions and contributed to violence in both Garissa and Kitui.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect will be arraigned in court.

“She has been arrested a short while ago and will be arraigned tomorrow for incitement to violence,” he said.

Authorities are now investigating a possible link between her statements and the attack in Tseikuru, where armed assailants killed seven people in a brutal daylight raid.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has since visited the area as part of ongoing investigations.

The National Police Service (NPS) condemned the violence, describing it as part of a dangerous cycle of retaliatory attacks between neighbouring communities.

Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the killings are linked to escalating revenge attacks that began on March 29, when a herdsman was killed near Mwingi Game Reserve. A day later, a retaliatory attack claimed four more lives.

The most recent incident occurred on April 25 in Kwa Kamari trading centre, where seven people—six men and one woman—were shot dead by about 40 heavily armed attackers. Several properties, including shops and a petrol station, were also torched, forcing residents to flee.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has deployed a high-level security team to restore calm, with additional reinforcements sent to the region.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and called on community leaders to promote peace as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the killings, terming the attack a serious security failure.

He questioned how heavily armed attackers were able to move freely and carry out such a coordinated assault, raising concerns over intelligence lapses.

Musyoka also criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing security agencies of ignoring earlier warnings about rising tensions in the region.

He called for urgent deployment of more security personnel and a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

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