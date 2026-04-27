Running Battles Erupt in Kisumu as Linda Mwananchi Rally Sparks Unrest

KISUIMU, Kenya Apr 27 – Tension gripped parts of Kisumu on Sunday after the Linda Mwananchi brigade forced its way into Kondele following running battles between police and protesting youths.

The brigade, led by James Orengo, Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna, and Raphael Tuju, had earlier attended a church service in Nyalenda before launching a charged procession toward Kowuor Grounds in Kisumu East.

Their convoy encountered stiff resistance at Kondele, where groups of youths barricaded roads using burning tyres, briefly paralysing transport along the busy route. Anti-riot police responded by firing teargas to disperse the crowd and clear the way.

Despite the standoff, the leaders pushed forward, attracting a massive crowd that spilled onto Jomo Kenyatta Highway, bringing traffic to a near standstill as supporters chanted slogans and waved placards.

Addressing supporters after reaching Kondele, Orengo struck a defiant tone, declaring the mission a success.

“Here is Kondele, we have reached despite the opposition. No amount of intimidation will stop wananchi from expressing themselves,” he said.

Babu Owino framed the confrontation as a sign of resilience among supporters.

“The people have spoken through their presence. Even with barricades and teargas, they stood firm. This movement cannot be blocked,” he said.

However, some residents questioned the brigade’s message. A Kondele resident, John Ochieng, called for clarity on the opposition’s political direction, especially amid chants advocating for a single presidential term.

“They must tell ODM supporters the truth—who is their presidential candidate? Where are they taking us with this ‘one term’ song?” he posed.

Earlier, tensions had flared in Nyalenda where two motorcycles were set ablaze during clashes between rival groups, highlighting the volatility surrounding the visit.

Police had earlier assured residents of security, urging calm while pledging to facilitate peaceful political activity. A heavy security presence remained across key routes as the procession advanced.

Senator Sifuna urged restraint among supporters:

“We must remain peaceful even when provoked. Our strength lies in unity and discipline, not chaos.”

Raphael Tuju emphasized the need for honest political dialogue, warning that the country was at a critical turning point.

By late afternoon, calm had partially returned to Kondele, but the events underscored deepening political divisions, rising youth unrest, and growing debate within opposition ranks ahead of future elections.