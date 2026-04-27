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Police Nab Four Drug Peddlers in Major Crackdown in Molo

Boit said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks that have negatively impacted youth in the area.

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MOLO, Kenya Apr 27 – Police in Nakuru have arrested four suspected drug peddlers in a major security operation targeting illicit brew and narcotics in Molo town.

The operation, led by Nakuru Police Commander Samuel Boit, resulted in the seizure of 360 litres of ethanol, bhang valued at approximately KSh500,000, seven gambling machines, a motorcycle, and counterfeit cigarettes.

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Speaking at Molo Police Station, Boit said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks that have negatively impacted youth in the area.

“Following complaints from members of the public over numerous deaths in Molo town suspected to have been caused by excessive consumption of illicit brew and hard drugs, we conducted a raid in four notorious areas and arrested four suspects who are now in custody,” he said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court later this week.

Boit noted that Molo and parts of Nakuru had increasingly become hotspots for drug peddling and criminal activity, but assured residents that police will sustain operations to restore order.

He also issued a stern warning to rogue officers allegedly colluding with drug dealers.

“We have sufficient information about rogue officers aiding these peddlers. They must toe the line or face the full force of the law,” he warned.

The operation forms part of a broader campaign by the National Police Service to curb drug trafficking through intelligence-led operations, routine patrols, and community collaboration.

Authorities say such crackdowns are critical in disrupting supply chains that target young people and vulnerable communities.

“I will not allow anybody to profit from poisoning our people, especially the youth. This must stop,” Boit added.

Police maintain that tackling drug abuse at the grassroots level is key to reducing crime, protecting families, and enhancing public safety across Nakuru County.

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