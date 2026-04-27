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President Ruto Defends Reform Agenda, Promises Solutions to Kenya’s Challenges

President Ruto said his government has identified key issues and is implementing bold reforms across sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

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THARAKA NITHI, Kenya Apr 27 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing Kenyans, saying the government is focused on delivering solutions rather than shifting blame.

Speaking during a church service at Presbyterian Teachers’ College in Chuka Igambang’ombe Constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County, the President said his government has identified key issues and is implementing bold reforms across sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

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“My assurance to you is that we will discharge our responsibility,” he said, noting that Kenyans are already beginning to benefit from ongoing reforms.

The Head of State was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, and governors including Muthomi Njuki, Cecily Mbarire, and Anne Waiguru.

On education, President Ruto said the implementation of the Competency-Based Education system had faced numerous challenges, but his administration responded by hiring more teachers, constructing classrooms, and reforming the university funding model.

“We had a problem with our education. We did not look for someone to blame. We looked for solutions,” he said.

In agriculture, the President cited high fertiliser costs and the dominance of cartels as key issues that the government has tackled through subsidies and digitisation of input distribution. He said this has boosted earnings for maize, coffee, and sugar farmers.

On healthcare, he pointed to improvements following the introduction of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund system. He said the previous model had accumulated debts of up to KSh30 billion and failed to serve all Kenyans effectively.

“We decided to develop a new model of delivering healthcare in Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto reiterated that his focus is on long-term transformation, not short-term political gains.

“We have the plan, the resources, and the energy to do it,” he said, urging leaders to be part of the solution.

He expressed confidence that Kenyans will re-elect him in the 2027 General Election based on his government’s development record and urged citizens to judge leaders by their performance.

The President also warned against leaders seeking to impose their will on the people, insisting that sovereignty rests with citizens.

Later, he commissioned the newly built Chuka Modern Market in Tharaka-Nithi County. The KSh300 million facility is part of 10 modern markets being constructed in the county at a total cost of KSh1.5 billion. He also pledged KSh1 billion for phase two to accommodate over 1,000 traders, including a basement bus park.

Additionally, the government is investing KSh7.5 billion in 5,000 affordable housing units and KSh2.7 billion in hostels for 6,000 students in the county. A further KSh7 billion has been secured for the construction of a modern Nithi Bridge, alongside plans to expand the Makutano-Meru-Maua road into a dual carriageway.

President Ruto noted that 12,000 households in Tharaka-Nithi have been connected to electricity over the past three years, with KSh920 million allocated this year to connect an additional 9,000 households.

Deputy President Kindiki emphasised that leadership should be defined by service delivery, not rhetoric.

“You do not have to declare yourself the leader of a certain region. It is your work as a leader that will make the people recognise you,” he said.

Governor Njuki praised the President’s development record in the county, while Governor Waiguru cautioned residents of Central Kenya against what she described as insincere opposition leaders allegedly seeking backdoor negotiations with the government.

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