A police car with armed officers parked inside a school compound on September 13, 2021 to provide security in Ol Moran area of Laikipia following banditry attacks. /NPS.

Gachagua says govt has failed to tame insecurity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his war with the government, this time accusing it of failing to tame insecurity in the country.

Various parts of the country, including northern Kenya, Nakuru and other parts of the Rift Valley have faced serious insecurity challenges leading to deaths and displacements.

Gachagua has in particular singled out President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for failing Kenyans.

“I was a personal assistant to President Kenyatta for seven years and this one time I called him and told him that he had failed Kenyans, especially the people of Laikipia who elected him,” he said.

While referencing the past Laikipia insecurity cases, Gachagua regretted that it was unfortunate innocent Kenyans lost their lives through the insecurity, saying the Head of State and Matiangi failed to act promptly at the time when they were petitioned to do so.

“The Interior Minister who is also tasked to deal with such insecurity cases was negligent. He claims to be a performer but I want to tell Kenyans that his job is just to get fat,” Gachagua said on Tuesday during the alliance economic forum in the region.

Gachagua noted he and the people of Laikipia will forgive the Head of State for many other wrongs but not on the deaths that were caused by the insecurity in the region.

“We will forgive the President for ruining the economy, for bringing on board the opposition in the government but we will not forgive him for sitting and watching the deaths that occurred in Laikipia yet the country has enough police force and the military,” he said.

Some parts of Laikipia have been experiencing insecurity since 2021 when bandits invaded some conservancies leading to the loss of lives of police officers and civilians. Thousands have been displaced in ensuing chaos.

In September, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew within Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way for a security operation to flush out criminal elements from the area.

The decision followed a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta after weeks of escalating insecurity.

The NSC meeting resolved that “Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs be immediately declared as a disturbed area and therefore a security operation zone.”

