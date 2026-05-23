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The court found Sire Dima Bante guilty on three counts of performing FGM, contrary to Section 19(1) as read together with Section 29 of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Moyale court fines man Sh600,000 or 3 years jail over FGM on 3 minors

Moyale court fines a man Sh600,000 or 3 years jail after convicting him of performing FGM on three minors under Kenya’s anti-FGM law.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — A court in Moyale, Marsabit County, has fined a man KSh600,000 or, in default, sentenced him to three years in prison after convicting him in a Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) case involving three minors.

The court found Sire Dima Bante guilty on three counts of performing FGM, contrary to Section 19(1) as read together with Section 29 of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011.

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The prosecution told the court that the accused unlawfully performed FGM on three minors at Qate Location in Moyale Sub-County on October 26, 2025.

Upon conviction, the court imposed a fine of Sh200,000 on each count, totalling Sh600,000.

The court further directed that failure to pay the fine would result in a three-year custodial sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Prosecution Counsel Benard Leadi and Patrick Mutinda.

The ruling highlights continued judicial enforcement against FGM, which remains illegal in Kenya under the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011.

Authorities have intensified prosecution and community sensitisation efforts aimed at eliminating the practice, particularly in high-prevalence regions such as northern Kenya.

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