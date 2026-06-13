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The suspect, identified as Isaiah Murithi Andrew, was arrested by detectives from Nakuru West in the Shabab area following investigations into the widely circulated video that drew the attention of security agencies/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests Nakuru man over viral 2027 election incitement and violent threats video

Detectives in Nakuru have arrested a 52-year-old man over a viral video containing incitement and violent threats linked to the 2027 Election.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Detectives have arrested a 52-year-old man in Nakuru over a viral video in which he allegedly made inflammatory remarks and issued violent threats linked to the 2027 General Election.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Murithi Andrew, was arrested by detectives from Nakuru West in the Shabab area following investigations into the widely circulated video that drew the attention of security agencies.

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According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Andrew, who describes himself as a traditional healer and is said to be a speaker at a local Bunge la Mwananchi forum, was apprehended as part of ongoing efforts to curb incitement and hate speech.

Investigators allege that the video contained statements amounting to incitement and calls for unlawful assembly, including threats of violence against authority ahead of the next General Election.

“In the video, Andrew is seen inciting unlawful assembly by threatening armed violence and calling for resistance against authority,” the DCI said in a statement.

The agency said the remarks raised public safety concerns due to their inflammatory nature and the potential risk of undermining peace and stability as political activity begins to build ahead of the 2027 polls.

The arrest comes as security agencies intensify surveillance and enforcement actions targeting hate speech, incitement and other offences deemed likely to disrupt public order during the election cycle.

The suspect is currently in custody, where he is being processed and interrogated as detectives continue with investigations.

“Currently, the suspect remains in custody, where he is being processed and interrogated as the investigation continues,” the DCI added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, warning that any conduct threatening national security will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the formal charges he may face as investigations continue.

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