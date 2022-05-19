PHOTOS: GTC stands out at the East Africa Property Investment summit 2022 in Nairobi

The Global Trade Centre (GTC) was the centre of attraction at the East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) summit held in Nairobi on May 18-19, 2022.

The 42 – floor -184-meter skyscraper is located at the heart of the capital Nairobi just next to the ultra-modern JKIA-Westlands Expressway-both investments of Chinese companies which have revolutionized property and infrastructure in Kenya. GTC tower to boost Kenya as regional commercial hub

Shamim Malowa, the marketing supervisor of AVIC International Real Estate Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that finishing touches are currently underway on the four-tower 31-floor high-rise residential apartments, one-tower 42-floor office and the retail mall. Shamim Malowa, Marketing Supervisor – GTC Kenya, Avic International Real Estate speaks during the East Africa Property Investment Summit 2022 held in Nairobi on May 18-19, 2022.

“We are bringing world-class services, meaning that we have partnered with world accredited brands in one complex,” Malowa said during a regional forum on property.

Here are some of the photos from the 2-day summit: Shamim Malowa (right), Marketing Supervisor – GTC Kenya, Avic International Real Estate takes part in a panel discussion during the East Africa Property Investment Summit held in Nairobi on May 18-19, 2022. Delegates at the East Africa Property Investment Summit (EAPI) held in Nairobi, Kenya on May 18-19, 2022. East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) summit was held in Nairobi on May 18-19, 2022.