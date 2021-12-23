Connect with us

Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower with 42-floors was illuminated in an auspicious ceremony on December 22, 2021 to mark its readiness for occupancy. President Uhuru Kenyatta flipped the switch to light up the 42 – floor -184-meter skyscraper that has been under construction since October 2014.

Kenya

GTC, Nairobi’s 42-floor tower open for business

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower, Nairobi’s tallest building with 42 floors is now open

“As the Government of Kenya, we applaud the AVIC team for this milestone, and as a flagship project in Kenya’s Vision 2030, I am proud to see it come to fruition,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The lighting up of the GTC Office Tower was intended to convey our readiness to lease out office space in the newest addition to the skyline in  Nairobi,” said Avic’s Kenya Managing Director, Gong Yuxian

The GTC project is an ultra-premium HOPSCA in Nairobi which boasts East Africa’s tallest office tower, a 35-level hotel tower that will host the star-studded luxury five-star JW Marriot Hotel, 4 residential & serviced apartment towers 24 to 28 levels & a luxury boutique mall.

