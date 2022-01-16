Connect with us

Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower in Nairobi has 42-floors.

Nairobi’s new skyline, GTC Towers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Global Trade Center (GTC) towers have given Kenya’s capital, Nairobi a new look.

The 42-floor towers which were opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December last year are ruling the city’s skyline.

“As the Government of Kenya, we applaud the AVIC team for this milestone, and as a flagship project in Kenya’s Vision 2030, I am proud to see it come to fruition,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The lighting up of the GTC Office Tower was intended to convey our readiness to lease out office space in the newest addition to the skyline in  Nairobi,” said Avic’s Kenya Managing Director, Gong Yuxian

The GTC project is an ultra-premium HOPSCA in Nairobi which boasts East Africa’s tallest office tower, a 35-level hotel tower that will host the star-studded luxury five-star JW Marriot Hotel, 4 residential & serviced apartment towers 24 to 28 levels & a luxury boutique mall.

