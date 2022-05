NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has listed Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu as high-risk counties for potential election-related violence.

According to the commission’s Technical Committee chairman Danvas Makori, other counties on the list include Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kericho.

Makori explained that there is a lot of hate speech across the country which he describes as a trigger for violence.

More to follow…….