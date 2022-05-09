Connect with us

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua at Sydney Airport in Australia on February 2, 2021. /COURTESY.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua says he supports Ruto ‘because he has solutions for Kenya’s problems’

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua now says Deputy President William Ruto is the best leader Kenya can have as President, saying that the DP has solutions for problems ailing the country.

The Machakos Governor who was speaking Monday when he announced his exit from the Azimio One Kenya coalition to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanaza said that the country cannot have a few people who are rich, while the majority are in abject poverty.

Mutua said it’s time to bestow leadership to leaders who have a people-driven agenda.

“If Kenyans want to see transformation, real change and not stories that we have heard since independence and the best person to do that is William Ruto. The other person is Alfred Mutua and  I am not running this time but my time will come,” stated Mutua.

Mutua who has in the past been among greatest critics of the DP said there are no enemies in politics just interests, saying that he will now traverse the country alongside other Kenya Kwanza leaders to campaign for Ruto.

“You can be assured that the William Ruto you knew with Alfred Mutua ‘mbele iko sawa’. All your fears have been taken care of,” he stated.

Tumefukuzwa Azimio, Mutua says on joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

