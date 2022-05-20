Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

DIPLOMACY

China’s resolve to open up won’t change: President Xi

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s resolve to open up will not change, and its door will open wider to the world. President Xi made the remarks at the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Ukambani Professionals urge Kalonzo to drop presidential bid, go back to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Ukambani professionals are now urging Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his presidential bid and go back to...

8 hours ago

crime

DCI unmasks Mirema victim’s wingers as shooting mystery evolves

In an earlier revelation, the DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they...

8 hours ago

County News

Youth urged to grow herbs as the demand for herbal teas increases

Most factories have been seeking to value add their tea by blending and using herbs and flavours in order to produce flavoured and herbal...

9 hours ago

crime

Mirema hitman used a police firearm, DCI says the weapon was stolen

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident on Monday, however said the said firearm had...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers in hiding after arrest warrant issued

KISUMU, Kenya, May 20 – Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers are said to have gone into hiding after the Employment and Labour Relations court...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board urges caution on Diclofenac use, cites blood clotting risk

Diclofenac is a widely used medicine for relieving pain and inflammation, particularly in painful conditions such as arthritis.

11 hours ago

JUDICIARY

LIVE: Musinga, Lessit lead top judges in prayers at the Supreme Court

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Justice Jessie Lessit, and Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar were among senior officials who offered prayers in an...

13 hours ago