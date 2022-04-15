Waruguru loses UDA nomination ticket for the Laikipia East MP seat

LAIKIPIA, Kenya Apr 15 – The Laikipia East Member of Parliament (MP), Amin Deddy Mohamed, has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations held, Thursday.

Mohamed garnered 12,743 votes against 5,595 by his closest challenger, Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru, who is seeking to unseat him as the next area MP.

Former area MP, Mutahi Kimaru, came a distant third after garnering 2,701 votes.

Mohamed’s supporters took to Nanyuki town streets, Friday morning, to celebrate his victory, while those supporting Waruguru alleged electoral fraud in the primaries that were overseen by Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa.

The primaries witnessed cases of alleged vote rigging after marked ballot papers in favour of Waruguru were discovered at Njoguini Polling Station.

Baraza, who was overseeing party primaries in the county, said they had launched an investigation over the claims made.

“This action is regrettable and the party has taken note, UDA will investigate and the culprit will be brought to book including even disqualification,” said the Legislator,

“I can tell you those were not approved ballot papers and they were faked. Our ballot papers are serialised. There is no way a fake ballot paper can find its way in the ballot box,” Baraza.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mohamed will now face-off with former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, who will be vying on his The Service Party (TSP) ticket in the August 9th General Elections for the seat.

Others who contested in the same race include Mwangi Wa Sammy of Jubilee, Michael Waigwa and Anthony Rukwaro.