UDA’s Dispute Resolution Team ready to mediate disputes, complainants to pay up to Sh200,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s Dispute Resolution Committee has announced that it is ready to intervene and mediate over any disputes that will arise from the party primaries.

Speaking on Friday during a press conference, Committee’s Chairperson Emmanuel Mumia said those raising complaints will however be required to pay a complaint fee before their grievances are addressed.

Mumia added that those raising complaints in the gubernatorial race will be required to pay Sh200, 000, Senatorial, Parliamentary and Woman Representative seat Sh100,000 and Member of County Assembly Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

He called on the aspirants to refrain from demonstrations or inciting their members and raise their complaints with the committee adding that the decision that the committee will deliver will be fair and just.

“Any member who have any issue, we kindly urge them to approach us as opposed to taking any other route. We are having situations where aspirants and their members are demonstrating at the party headquarters and the party offices. With this institution in place, it is the best route to take instead of demonstrations and confrontations,” Mumia said.

As results from UDA nomination continue to stream, a section of aspirants begun raising complaints about irregularities witnessed in the exercise which was held on Thursday.

The primaries have seen some big names fall; others easily stormed to victory in what would be described as a night of mixed fortunes for the aspirants.

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara joined the list of losers in the ongoing UDA primaries across the country.

The second term MP stormed out of the tallying center even as it emerged that she garnered 9,991 votes against her predecessor John Kihagi who got 10,394 votes.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who was overseeing the exercise in Nakuru county expressed confidence in the outcome.

“The party leader said he was not going to dictate to the electorate on who they should vote for and this is exactly what has been happening. I know some of the aspirants who are my friends have lost and that is how democratic we are, and I want to wish them well,” Washiali said.

Incumbents Martha Wangari of Gilgil, Nakuru Town East’s David Gikaria and Molo’s Kuria Kimani clinched the party ticket.

Other losers in the closely monitored primaries include National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi who lost to Sirikwa MCA Alfred Mutai in the Kuresoi North UDA party primaries.

In Laikipia East, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru managed just 5,595 against incumbent MP Amin Deddy who garnered 12,723 consequently losing the most sought party ticket in the area.

Some of the disgruntled aspirants have asked Deputy President William Ruto who is the party leader to intervene and order the polls to be repeated.

Aspirants who were fortunate to secure the Party ticket like Elegyo-Marakwet Deputy Governor Wisely Rotich, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said he is ready to hit the ground running.