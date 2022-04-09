Connect with us

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu on April 1, 2022 while heading to the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor. His chopper and vehicles were destroyed.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police say ready to secure August election amid rising political tensions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The National Police Service has assured that it is prepared to secure the August election amid rising political tensions across the country.

Just last week, Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga was attacked in Soy, Rift Valley where his chopper was destroyed.

Even though no casualty was reported in the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that Kenya could have descended into a serious crisis were Odinga was to be harmed.

Police have now assured that they are prepared to secure the election.

“I would like to assure everyone that we are expecting a peaceful election. The politicians can politic and campaign but we will be here to ensure that no chaos or violence will erupt,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua said, and urged Kenyans not to be worried by the isolated cases of political intolerance witnessed in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the attack on Raila was well planned and financed. At least five politicians have been questioned over the incident, with 17 suspects arrested.

Mbugua said the national police will work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to secure the polls.

“Our job will be simple and that is to create an enabling environment for a peaceful election,” he said.

Mbugua pointed out that the police and the country’s intelligence is on high alert to act on suspicious activities that are likely to fuel tension ahead of the hotly contested polls.

“We are watching everyday and monitoring what is being said on the ground but rest assured our actions will be acting fast,” he said adding that the NPS is working with the National Cohesion on Integration Commission (NCIC) in monitoring social media pages of individuals spreading hate speech.

Already, the electoral agency has announced plans to train 250, 000 officers on the management of security.

“A peaceful election environment facilitates a free, fair and credible election and avoids security problems that would otherwise compromise the integrity of records,” the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan said.

At least two officers will be posted in the close to 50, 000 polling stations which will be used during the voting exercise with the officers reporting to the presiding officers.

The training dubbed Election Security Arrangement Project will focus on capacity building, building on what has been done from 2013, coordination, communication and public engagement.

The programme according to the Commission is a 10-year plan and has been implemented, evaluated and redesigned out of the recognition by the stakeholders “that good must give way to better”.

