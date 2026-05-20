Orengo protests abrupt withdrawal of security officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20-Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested the abrupt withdrawal of his official security personnel, describing the move as irregular, unexplained, and a matter of serious concern.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Orengo said his entire personal security detail and officers assigned to his Nairobi residence were withdrawn on the evening of May 19 without prior notice, formal communication, or replacement.

The governor termed the action a violation of the constitutional and statutory protections accorded to state officers.

“As a state officer, the provision of security is not a favour, a luxury, or a political privilege. It is a constitutional right and a statutory entitlement anchored in the laws of Kenya,” Orengo said in the statement.

He demanded an immediate explanation from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Inspector General of Police over the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.

The governor maintained that, despite the development, he would continue to discharge his duties.

“However, we continue to do our work with enthusiasm and patriotism,” he said.

In a separate formal letter addressed to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Orengo described the withdrawal as “abrupt and unprocedural” and called for the immediate reinstatement or replacement of his security personnel.

He argued that security assigned to state officers is intended to facilitate the execution of official duties “without fear of compromise or harm.”

Orengo further sought clarification on the grounds upon which the decision was made and copied the letter to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the Council of Governors chairperson and the Siaya County Police Commander.

Governors and other senior state officers are ordinarily assigned police security officers as part of official state protection arrangements coordinated by the National Police Service.