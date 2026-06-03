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Murkomen made the remarks during a benchmarking visit to the New York Police Department (NYPD)/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to adopt NYPD-style tech and data policing model

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says technology and data-driven policing will anchor the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit after benchmarking lessons from the NYPD in New York.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said technology- and data-driven policing will form the backbone of the planned Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU), as Kenya accelerates efforts to modernise urban security and law enforcement systems.

Murkomen made the remarks during a benchmarking visit to the New York Police Department (NYPD), where a Kenyan delegation was taken through detailed presentations on how the department investigates crime, tracks criminal trends, and deters offenders across New York City’s five boroughs.

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The NYPD demonstrated its use of advanced technologies and intelligence-led policing systems, including integrated surveillance camera networks, social media analysis tools, facial recognition systems, vehicle identification technologies, and advanced data analytics platforms used to support crime prevention and rapid response operations.

“We are taking these lessons and best practices back home as we gear up for the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit,” Murkomen said.

He noted that the government is focused on building a modern security architecture capable of responding effectively to increasingly complex urban security threats facing Nairobi and its surrounding metropolitan areas.

“Our goal is to build a modern, professional, and technology-driven police unit capable of effectively responding to emerging security threats and safeguarding our city and its environs,” he added.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit is a specialised security formation being established to strengthen urban policing, improve coordination among law enforcement agencies, and enhance public safety across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The initiative forms part of broader security reforms championed by President William Ruto, who earlier directed the Ministry of Interior to develop a framework for the establishment of the unit.

President Ruto said the formation would improve coordination between national and county security agencies while enhancing rapid response capabilities and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure, businesses, residents, and visitors.

During the visit, the Kenyan delegation engaged senior NYPD officials and received briefings on intelligence-led policing, community engagement strategies, emergency response coordination, specialised urban operations, and the integration of technology into everyday policing.

Murkomen said Nairobi, as East Africa’s leading commercial and diplomatic hub, requires a sophisticated and well-coordinated security framework to match its growing population, economic importance, and evolving threat landscape.

He also held discussions with NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on potential areas of cooperation between the National Police Service and the NYPD.

The talks focused on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that could support capacity building, specialised training, technology deployment, and knowledge exchange as Kenya operationalises the new metropolitan policing unit.

The Kenyan delegation included Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States David Kerich, and other senior government officials involved in the metropolitan policing initiative.

Officials say the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will draw lessons from leading global policing models such as the NYPD as Kenya seeks to enhance public order, combat emerging criminal threats, and improve security within the capital and its satellite towns.

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