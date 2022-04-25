Police arrest 4 suspects who stupefied passengers in Nairobi bound bus

Nairobi, Kenya, April 25 – Police officers based at Kabete police station in Nairobi have arrested four individuals for stupefying passengers on a bus with an unknown substance.

The suspects identified as Stephen Odero, Benson Odero, Joshua Orengo and Harrison Nyamu administered ‘Mchele’ on passengers in a Nairobi bound bus.

The bus from Kisumu to Nairobi had been driven into the station after the driver realized that everyone on board was fast asleep and snoring, except for two people who were shifting from seat to seat.

Attempts by the two criminals to jump off the speeding bus were useless after the bus was driven into the police station at high speed, forcing officers to seek shelter.

“More than half the occupants were sleepy and drowsy, reeling from the effects of a stupefying substance that had been administered to them. Additionally, most of them had lost their valuables including Laptops, Tablets, Mobile Phones and cash money among other valuables,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated on its twitter handle.

The thugs ingested the remaining ‘Mchele’ in an attempt to destroy the evidence but were rushed to the hospital for medical examination when they suddenly became drowsy, incoherent and very drunk.

“I’m guessing they used the “devil’s breath”, known medically as Scopolamine, which is capable of hypnotizing people and causing retrograde amnesia, it is what is known as “Michele” in the streets, it is usually stilnox or rohypnol, but those will have to be normally ingested. Scopolamine can be sniffed or inhaled,” said Dr. Koloni to the DCI through twitter.

Back at the station the bus was released to continue with the journey, but the passengers were advised to seek medical attention on arrival.