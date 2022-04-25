Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Police arrest 4 suspects who stupefied passengers in Nairobi bound bus

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 25 – Police officers based at Kabete police station in Nairobi have arrested four individuals for stupefying passengers on a bus with an unknown substance.

The suspects identified as Stephen Odero, Benson Odero, Joshua Orengo and Harrison Nyamu administered ‘Mchele’ on passengers in a Nairobi bound bus.

The bus from Kisumu to Nairobi had been driven into the station after the driver realized that everyone on board was fast asleep and snoring, except for two people who were shifting from seat to seat.

Attempts by the two criminals to jump off the speeding bus were useless after the bus was driven into the police station at high speed, forcing officers to seek shelter.

“More than half the occupants were sleepy and drowsy, reeling from the effects of a stupefying substance that had been administered to them. Additionally, most of them had lost their valuables including Laptops, Tablets, Mobile Phones and cash money among other valuables,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated on its twitter handle.

The thugs ingested the remaining ‘Mchele’ in an attempt to destroy the evidence but were rushed to the hospital for medical examination when they suddenly became drowsy, incoherent and very drunk.

“I’m guessing they used the “devil’s breath”, known medically as Scopolamine, which is capable of hypnotizing people and causing retrograde amnesia, it is what is known as “Michele” in the streets, it is usually stilnox or rohypnol, but those will have to be normally ingested. Scopolamine can be sniffed or inhaled,” said Dr. Koloni to the DCI through twitter.

Back at the station the bus was released to continue with the journey, but the passengers were advised to seek medical attention on arrival.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kibaki’s body in Parliament for 3-day public viewing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body has arrived in Parliament for a three-day public viewing. The military truck carrying the...

59 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Can a retiring President choose to be a deputy President? – Ledama Ole Kina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The decision by a section of some Governors who are serving their second and final term in office to...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Impeached leaders should be disqualified from seeking public office – Transparency International

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – An anti-corruption agency now says that previously impeached leaders should be denied the opportunity to run for public office...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Igathe is hot air and a quitter, I am determined to make Nairobi better – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has poured cold water on the candidature of his opponent Polycarp Igathe in the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Former President Kibaki’s body to be transported in gun-carriage to Parliament Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be accorded full military honors and escorted in a Gun Carriage to parliament...

21 hours ago

Kenya

UN boss Guterres lauds President Kenyatta for promoting peace in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The United Nations (UN) has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading efforts as the East African Community (EAC) Chairman...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Five youths belonging to ‘Panga Boys’ criminal gang arrested in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ have been arrested by police officers on patrol in...

21 hours ago

Kenya

He’s moved from being ‘stupid’ to wanting to be Raila’s deputy, let’s pray for Kalonzo – Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the character of Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka noting that he’s proved...

22 hours ago