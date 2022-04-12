Over 30 Trade Unions declare support for Raila’s presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Over thirty trade unions have thrown their weight behind Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The unions led by the Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) declared their support for Odinga’s fifth stab for presidency where they issued a memorandum articulating an array of issues they want solved, if he ascends to presidency.

In the presentation by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli they pledged to propel Odinga to be the 5th president of the nation by actively campaigning for him across the country.

“I have been fighting to ensure that we are in safe hands so that we spur economic growth in this country. I don’t lose and I hate being weak and don’t want to be associated with weak people. We are winning this,” Atwoli stated.

The COTU SG defended the move by trade unions to be actively involved in political parties’ activities saying that their support for Odinga will without a doubt catapult his campaigns.

“You have heard of loud-mouthed politicians attacking political unions in participating in politics. We must as workers be involved in politics. I hear them saying that am deep state, there is nothing as deep state,” he said.

Odinga’s chair of presidential campaign Nderitu Muriithi mentioned that his team is well geared to join hands with the trade unions in traversing the country.

“We welcome the involvement of trade unions so that we can visit every corner of this country to make sure he comes the 5th,” said Muriithi.

Atwoli assured that once Odinga clinches the topmost seat in government, he will address the welfare of workers including ironing out the issues between the workers and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

He argued that the SRC has mutated into an illegal entity that is now overstepping its advisory mandate by interfering with management issues of workers in the country including the Collective Bargaining Agreements.

“When we win Baba will help us deal with SRC. When the institution came in it was on an advisory role now it has entered in management issues for workers. SRC is an illegal amorphous organization if it not acting on advisory role,” stated Atwoli.

Odinga while thanking the trade unionist outlined that his government will ensure labor movements expands by empowering Kenyans through education and creating a favorable environment for job opportunities.

“The anthem says ‘plenty be found within our borders’ it will not drop like manna by creating conditions for wealth creation. This is where we want to run with supersonic speed,” he said.

The Azimio presidential candidate stated that they aim at expanding the private sector as the turnover of employment in public sector cannot accommodate millions of youths who graduate annually.

“Private sector must grow so that it can create employment. Public sector employment is so limited only 70,000 people which are not available as we must wait for someone to die or retire,” Odinga stated.

Odinga plans to liberate the country’s economy and that workers will be the largest beneficiaries.

He told trade unions that his government will create an enabling environment for growth and the expansion of the country’s industrial base.

The unions that threw their weight behind him included the Kenya National Union of Teachers, Kenya University Staff Union, Dock Workers Union and University Academic Staff Union, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union and the Kenya National Union of Nurses.

Of the country’s 42 trade unions, 36 belong to COTU and they represent more than 1.5 million workers both in the public and private sectors of the economy.