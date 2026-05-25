Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CS Mbadi dismisses Kalonzo claim on Finance Bill 2026 land tax allegations

Mbadi clarified that the Bill does not contain any provisions targeting freehold land with yearly charges, insisting that public debate around the issue is based on misinformation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed claims by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the proposed Finance Bill 2026 seeks to introduce an annual rent on freehold land.

Mbadi clarified that the Bill does not contain any provisions targeting freehold land with yearly charges, insisting that public debate around the issue is based on misinformation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government’s focus in the Finance Bill 2026 is on improving tax administration, enhancing fairness in the tax system, and broadening equity in revenue collection rather than introducing new levies on land ownership,” he stated.

The Treasury CS urged leaders and the public to rely on official government documentation when discussing tax proposals, noting that misinformation risks creating unnecessary public anxiety and confusion.

The clarification comes amid growing political debate over the contents of the Finance Bill 2026, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament for consideration.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Wraps Up Coast Tour With Launch of KSh3bn Mariakani Power Substation

The President also announced that he had accepted a request by local leaders to hive off 10 acres of the Kenya Agricultural Research Organisation...

3 minutes ago

Headlines

Govt declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Eid ul-Adha

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public...

32 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Govt Boosts Education Funding, Targets KSh765B Budget — Kindiki

Kindiki noted that the reduction of fees from KSh105,000 to KSh87,000 per year, together with the introduction of a modular curriculum and expansion of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

ODM Signals No Presidential Candidate in 2027 as Oburu Focuses on Coalition Politics

Oburu said the party’s priority ahead of the next election would be to secure more elective seats across the country.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Denies Political Comeback, Says He Is Overseeing Jubilee Transition

Uhuru said his focus remains on ensuring that the party’s structures remain stable and that emerging leaders are given an opportunity to take over...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chaos erupts in Nyeri, Thika and Nyahururu over high transport fares

The demonstrations disrupted transport and business activities, with angry residents barricading roads and demanding intervention from the government over the escalating cost of living.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to KETRACO: “We will not borrow to build transmission lines, we’ll use PPP”

The President emphasized a shift in infrastructure financing strategy aimed at reducing Kenya’s debt burden while accelerating development of critical energy projects.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Mbadi urges leaders to stop propaganda over Finance Bill 2026

Mbadi cautioned that some of the narratives circulating around the Bill are misleading and risk distorting public understanding of the proposed fiscal reforms.

4 hours ago