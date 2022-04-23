Connect with us

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on Wednesday gave notice to members of the public that the outfit comprising of 23 political parties had been duly registered following due process. /FILE

Kenya

23 parties within the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya Coalition Political Party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – The Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya has formally been registered as a Coalition Political Party.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on Wednesday gave notice to members of the public that the outfit comprising of 23 political parties had been duly registered following due process.

Below are the 23 parties

 1. Jubilee Party (JP)

2. Orange Democratic Party (ODM)

3. Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM)

4. Kenya African National Union (KANU)

5. National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC)

6. National Alliance Rainbow Coalition- Kenya (NARC-K)

7. Muungano Party (MP)

 8 Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC)

9. Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K)

10. Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP)

11. United Party of Independent Alliance (UPIA)

12. United Democratic Movement (UDM)

13. United Progressive Alliance (UPA)

14. Pamoja African Alliance (PAA)

15. Kenya Union Party (KUP)

16. United Democratic Party (UDP)

17. Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG)

18. Kenya Reform Party (KRP)

19. Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU)

20. Party for Peace and Democracy (PPD)

21. National Liberal Party (NLP)

22. People’s Trust Party (PTP)

23. Ubuntu People’s Forum (UPF)

