The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact/KBC

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio delegates.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Wiper and KANU parties have signed an agreement to join the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Political Party as individual entities formally endorsing the candidature of Raila Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

It is however the commitment by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support Odinga that was the most notable one ending weeks of speculation that the former Vice President would proceed to field his candidature in the August 9 presidential election.

The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact.

Musyoka who was reportedly hold up in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived after Odinga arrival alongside the Head of State.

