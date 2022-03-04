President Kenyatta committed to free and fair elections: Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Friday said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to free and fair elections.

Speaking at an interview with a local outlet, Dena said that ensuring a peaceful process, is top of President Kenyatta’s priority.

“In the forthcoming elections, the President is keen on ensuring that the polls are peaceful, free and fair as can be seen through the ongoing joint preparatory works by various Government agencies,” she stated.

Her sentiments come even as Deputy President William Ruto alleged that there is a plot to interfere with the will of the people in the coming polls.

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of the United States on Wednesday said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery who have been on the spot lately to target some politicians ahead of the polls.

Dena also said that the President is determined to ensure that all ongoing Govt development projects are completed as scheduled.

“Projects that will be unfinished by the end of President Kenyatta’s tenure later this year will be taken over by the next administration. That’s how the Govt works,” she said.