IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday said, the electoral body is committed to carrying out a free, fair, and a successful exercise and called on all political stakeholders to work together with the Commission in case of any concerns to ensure a successful and seamless exercise.

Chebukati spoke while giving a preliminary response to ten issues of concern raised by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

“What you referred to as simulation the dry run of technology will be done next week on or before 9th here at Bomas and you have given us a chief agent to work with and your team, you will be invited to be part of that simulation exercise,” Chebukati said.

The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.

“Please feel free to engage us, through your team, we have an open-door policy. We would be happy that we engage even on daily basis, we don’t want to hear things from your campaign rallies about the delivery. Please come we talk, and we will do what we have to do, to give Kenyans what they deserve,” he said in response to questions raised by Odinga.

Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.

Five candidates have been cleared to run for the presidency come August 9 elections.

They include Raila Odinga, Deputy William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Agano Party’s David Mwaura and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah.