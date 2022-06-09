Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday said, the electoral body is committed to carrying out a free, fair, and a successful exercise and called on all political stakeholders to work together with the Commission in case of any concerns to ensure a successful and seamless exercise.

Chebukati spoke while giving a preliminary response to ten issues of concern raised by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

“What you referred to as simulation the dry run of technology will be done next week on or before 9th here at Bomas and you have given us a chief agent to work with and your team, you will be invited to be part of that simulation exercise,” Chebukati said.

The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.

“Please feel free to engage us, through your team, we have an open-door policy. We would be happy that we engage even on daily basis, we don’t want to hear things from your campaign rallies about the delivery. Please come we talk, and we will do what we have to do, to give Kenyans what they deserve,” he said in response to questions raised by Odinga.

Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.

Five candidates have been cleared to run for the presidency come August 9 elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They include Raila Odinga, Deputy William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Agano Party’s David Mwaura and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

24 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

160 election disputes filed with IEBC after registration exercise – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 160 disputes have been filed following the conclusion of the registration...

16 hours ago

World

Intersex person to vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 8 – Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated...

19 hours ago

August Elections

I will make you investors in my govt, Ruto promises Mitumba traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make the mitumba traders investors in the clothing industry under his government....

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA writes to NIS over the use of intelligence reports for propaganda

The Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize...

24 hours ago

August Elections

Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...

24 hours ago

August Elections

Raila proposes formation of Highway Patrol Authority to enforce traffic compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a Highway Patrol Unit under the...

1 day ago