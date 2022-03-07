Connect with us

Moderna to set up Sh60bn COVID vaccine plant in Kenya, the first in Africa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – Moderna has signed an agreement with Kenya to set up its manufacturing plant in the country, the first in Africa.

The announcement was made Monday in a statement by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya is “pleased to partner with Moderna in the establishment of this mRNA manufacturing facility to help prepare the country and our sister states on the continent through the African Union to respond to future health crises and stave off the next pandemic.”

Kenyatta said the partnership is a testament to the capabilities of “our community and our commitment to technological innovation. Moderna’s investment in Kenya will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, “Kenya recognizes and appreciates the collaboration of Moderna in building our local manufacturing capacity.  This will ensure as a country and region we can quickly respond to health demands requiring Vaccine commodities.”

Noubar Afeyan, Co-founder and Chairman of Moderna said, “We would like to thank the Government of the Republic of Kenya for their support in bringing our mRNA manufacturing facility to Kenya. We would also like to thank the U.S. Government for assisting us in this process. We are honored to have played such a critical role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic with our vaccine and we are determined to expand our global impact with our first manufacturing facility on the continent of Africa.”

In its prophylactic vaccines modality, Moderna’s mRNA pipeline includes 28 vaccine programs including vaccines against respiratory viruses, vaccines against latent viruses and vaccines against threats to global public health.

