Kazi Mtaani phase three to commence in March

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 3 – Over 3, 200 youths drawn from Narok County will benefit from the third phase of Kazi Mtaani programme set to begin this month.

Speaking during a heads of department meeting held in the County Commissioner’s boardroom, the Narok Director of Housing Chris Rotich said the youth recruited were those from humble backgrounds who struggled to earn a living.

Those recruited, he said, were those currently not benefiting from any cash transfer and were ready to conduct themselves according to the laid down code of conduct.

“The beneficiaries will get a daily wage of Sh455 while their supervisors get Sh505. The money will go a long way in helping them afford basic needs,” he said.

Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde who chaired the meeting said the new programme must ensure there were no loopholes of corruption where people got paid yet did not work.

He said the youth would do legacy projects that would be remembered by the next generation even after the programme is complete.

“Some of the activities to be done will be planting of trees, cleaning drainages, painting, building of simple structures among others,” he said adding that the youth must be closely monitored to ensure they do a perfect job.

Masinde said those who benefited from the first and second phase would be among the first to benefit from the third phase.

He said a new portal has been developed to capture the beneficiaries’ details where payment would be monitored to avoid duplication of payment.

“There were incidents where people were getting paid yet did not work. The new system will help eliminate the ghost works and ensure those paid are the only ones who deserved,” he said.

The commissioner said they would take keen interest on people living in the slums, the physically challenged and ensure gender equity.

