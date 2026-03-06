Connect with us

Speaking during Ng’eno’s funeral service in Dikirr, Narok County, Ruto credited the late lawmaker with playing a critical role in advancing the affordable housing agenda, which he said had remained an unrealised ambition for three decades/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders renaming of Shauri Moyo Housing Estate to Johanna Ng’eno Estate

President William Ruto has ordered the renaming of Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo Affordable Housing Estate to Johanna Ng’eno Estate following a recommendation by the National Assembly Housing Committee.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 — President William Ruto has ordered the renaming of Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo Affordable Housing Estate to Johanna Ng’eno Estate, following a recommendation by the National Assembly Housing Committee the late MP chaired.

The President said the decision honours the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno for his role in championing the government’s affordable housing programme while serving as chairperson of the parliamentary housing committee.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to effect the change, noting that the project—one of the largest affordable housing developments in Nairobi—will now be known as Johanna Ng’eno Boma Yangu Estate.

“I am directing the Ministry of Housing to rename Shaurimoyo housing estate to Johanna Ng’eno Boma Yangu Estate in respect of the good work and efforts that he did as the chairman,” the President announced on Friday.

Critical role

Speaking during Ng’eno’s funeral service in Dikirr, Narok County, Ruto credited the late lawmaker with playing a critical role in advancing the affordable housing agenda, which he said had remained an unrealised ambition for three decades.

“We have tried for 30 years, but we have not succeeded. Today, we have succeeded,” Ruto said.

He added that the move to rename the estate followed a request from members of the parliamentary housing committee who served under Ng’eno.

The President recalled that he worked closely with the MP in shaping the housing programme and praised his dedication and determination in steering the committee.

“Honourable Ng’eno was very passionate about what he did, and he never did half measures,” he said.

Ruto also revealed that he deliberately chose Ng’eno to chair the Housing Committee when constituting parliamentary committees because he believed the legislator had the resolve required to oversee the ambitious programme.

“Housing was one of the most difficult assignments I have undertaken as President. It has tested my resilience,” he said.

The President further noted that the committee’s role in anchoring the affordable housing programme would be permanently documented in his personal reflections on leadership.

“When finally I write my memoirs, the members of the housing committee in Parliament will have a chapter,” he declared.

Ng’eno was widely credited for pushing legislative and oversight efforts that helped advance the government’s affordable housing agenda under the Boma Yangu programme.

