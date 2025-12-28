Connect with us

Ruto Confirms CBC Transition Ready, Warns Against Politicising Education

The President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) program is fully funded and prepared for the upcoming transition to senior school, while warning against political interference and misinformation in the education sector.

Speaking on Sunday at Covenant Church International in Rotian, Narok County, the President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

He dismissed claims that the education system is underfunded or inadequately prepared.

“No child will be left out when senior or secondary schools open next January. We have sufficient facilities for every learner,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted measures already underway, including the recruitment of 100,000 teachers, the construction of 23,000 classrooms, and the completion of 1,600 laboratories by March 2026.

On financial readiness, he said the government has disbursed Sh44 billion to ensure a capitation of Sh22,000 per student, with funds available before learners report to school.

Ruto issued a stern warning to those spreading what he called “small politics and unnecessary propaganda,” insisting that children’s education should not be used for political gain.

He noted that the January 2026 transition marks a historic moment in Kenya’s education system, as the pioneer CBC cohort advances to senior school.

This phase introduces structured learning pathways, enabling students to specialise early while gaining skills needed for higher education and the job market.

The President urged parents, educators, and political leaders to support learners and avoid partisan narratives, saying the reforms aim to improve learning outcomes, promote practical skills, and prepare the next generation for a competitive global economy.

The Ministry of Education has organised senior schools into categories to ensure placements are fair and responsive to students’ needs, considering academic pathways, accommodation, gender, and special needs.

Academic tracks are divided into two main streams: the double pathway, which includes Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Arts & Sports Science (STEAMS), and the triple pathway, which adds Social Sciences to STEM and Arts & Sports. The structure allows students to pursue subjects aligned with their interests and strengths, enhancing their chances of success in senior school.

Senior school, covering Grades 10 to 12, is set to officially start in January 2026, marking the next phase of the CBC system for the pioneer Grade 9 cohort.

