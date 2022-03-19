Credible information remains foundation of marketplace of ideas

The need for media and information literacy alongside a review of the media policy architecture in Kenya is more urgent now than ever before. While rallies, crowds and media presence might not have counted before in the determination of winners in the electoral processes, the 2022 General Election will be determined by the quality of information management around the polls. Media especially digital platforms are already a battleground for the various political formations in the country.

Misinformation and propaganda and related fact-checking spurred by digital platforms are at the center of the political contests. It’s interesting how even people who until recently were avid sticklers of media professionalism are quickly learning and putting in use tactics only imagined in political communication. Political party propagandists are specializing in killing audiences with information overloads on several borders on publication of false news, manipulation of photos and videos or even steel photos during rallies with very little regard to ethics or the law.

Many politicians are afraid that much of the information they share during rallies will be fact-checked or contextualized, or not used by the professional media, if not clamouring to have stakes in media outlets have employed media relations or content pushers that have taken the digital space by storm. In fact, many are spewing very unprofessional content or spamming out online space by what amounts to bulky SMSs or political advertisement before even the official campaign period is determined.

Unlike in Uganda during the just ended General Election, which because of the COVID 19 outbreak used scientific campaign method- using largely media for the campaign, in Kenya, even without COVID 19 or campaign period being officially announced, the political wars and related are being fought through the media: both liberty and digital.

That the media has become central in political campaigns in the country is best shown in the decline in the significance of political parties, and the emergency of strong regional or county based political parties which seem to be demobilising national big parties- in a word, politicians would rather co-opt media that invest in political parties. With devolution and now confusion in national political parties, guys are quickly forming very strong county or regional based political parties, which they are using to campaign for their share of contribution through the emerging coalitions. Big parties are not going to afford to ignore these parties in this and other future election.

In addition to investing heavily in the media in terms of acquisitions, contracting senior journalists to their campaign teams, the political class is splashing serious monies through heavy commercials and advertisements. To cap it all, none of those searching for political office would rather say something in the media bout their coalitions than consult their party members.

Politicians and party leaders no longer organizers for grassroots support and campaigns, they do not educate voters on the rights and expectations nor encourage them to vote, as should be the case. Media are now providing the all-important link between voters and parties. These has denied the voters the chance to interact and understand party policies and manifestos and engage party leaders substantively and even compare merits and demerits of various party manifestoes. We simply have voting machines and not voters doing it from any informed point of view as would be expected.

As seen from the media, political advertisements are the vehicle selling political candidates to voters in a way that blurs the line between politics and commercial today. Political adverts have become a product sold to Kenyans and not what they stand for.

Indeed, today what counts in the search for political leadership in the country is the aspect of ethnic affiliation, followed by wealth considerations, then personality. As seen from many of the media monitoring report s personalities rather than issues are the most important consideration determine the election pattern.

I think the media, should take advantage of this trust by politicians to do massive civic education and vetting leaders for the Kenyan voters. This enormous responsibility and advantage should be galvanized for the benefit of the country. Let the media move a away from concentrating on personalities and dwell on issues that are important to Kenyans. Let us see more and more analysis of political party manifestos and policies in the media more that the dancing shows we are currently seeing.

For those working for politicians, ensure that you are familiar with basic ethical and legal provisions relating to the publication of false news, defamation and related lest you find yourself in trouble. Remember also that information shared must be credible, timely, appealing, factual, and above all current aware that Kenyans are equipped with fact-checking tools that will leave you naked should you give misinformation. It will be very difficult to reclaim your brand and credibility outside the political circles.

For serious professional journalists and media practitioners, don’t fall prey to this information cheats and propagandists – seek and report the truth through use of known and credible channels for getting factual and relevant information, minimise harm, act independently in the course of your work and remain professional, transparent, and accountable in your pursuit for stories of public interest during the electioneering period. Create a network on virtual newsroom fact-checkers amongst yourselves so that you name and shame those spreading misinformation in real time.

The author is the Deputy CEO, Media Council of Kenya.