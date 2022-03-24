Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nderitu made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference after the receipt of the party membership list by last Saturday. /FILE

Kenya

24.5mn Kenyans registered in the various political parties – Nderitu

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties ahead of the August elections.  

Nderitu made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference after the receipt of the party membership list by last Saturday.

“We have 24,571,400 registered members in political parties in the country. In the list 15 million are male while 8.6 M are female. 82 political parties have submitted their lists,” she said.

Nderitu stated that the political parties’ membership will be certified by April 2, ahead of the primaries.

She stated that withing seven days the register of political parties is expected to have concluded the certification and present the list to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in readiness for nominations.

“The deadline for submission of certified party membership register to IEBC is 9th April,” she said.

As at March 28, 912 independent candidates had manually applied for clearance with 650 application having so far been cleared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We stopped dishing out sympathy votes: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said the police will not effect arrests on hate speech and other related offences saying such arrests...

57 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

2 hours ago

Kenya

The rainy season is finally here – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday alerted Kenyans on the start of the rain season, which had delayed over...

2 hours ago

County News

Nairobi Metropolitan Services moves to regulate boda boda sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has elaborated on the measures it has taken to regulate the boda boda sector...

2 hours ago

Kenya

‘Trash has value’: Kenyan inventor turns plastic into bricks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – “Plastic still has value,” said Nzambi Matee of the mountains of discarded oil drums, laundry buckets, yoghurt tubs and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza led by DP Ruto takes campaigns to Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Kwanza team is on Tuesday expected to take their popularization campaigns to Kitui County, where they will...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kajiado county loses millions in land rate row with Tata Chemicals Ltd

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Kajiado county government has been losing revenue amounting to millions over uncollected land rates and royalties from Tata Chemicals...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi MCA Guyo in mourning after losing 4 family members in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Nairobi County Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo and Isiolo County governorship aspirant is mourning after losing four family members...

3 hours ago