Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bishop Wanjiru who is seeking the Governor's seat under the UDA ticket accused Senator Sakaja (ANC-leaning) of inciting the crowd against her/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja crowds frustrate Wanjiru as Kenya Kwanza tours Nairobi

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Nairobi County Gubernatorial aspirants Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru were on Tuesday  engaged in a public spat during a rally in Westlands after the crowd jeered at Wanjiru as she made her remarks.

Bishop Wanjiru who is seeking the Governor’s seat under the UDA ticket accused Senator Sakaja (ANC-leaning) of inciting the crowd against her.

“I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” an agitated Margret Wanjiru said as she confronted Sakaja.

The rally was attended by leaders from both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Coalition (ANC) and Ford Kenya.

Leaders present included UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

In a quick rejoinder Senator Sakaja dismissed Wanjiru’s claims and asked the jeering crowd to give everybody an opportunity to sell their candidature.

“Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” said Sakaja.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

We support Anne Kagure for Nairobi Governor’s seat: Women leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A section of women in Nairobi have endorsed businesswoman Agnes Kagure to be the next Nairobi Governor, citing her...

December 15, 2021

CITY HALL

TIFA poll predicts Sakaja-Passaris City Hall race, 24pc of voters undecided

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A national survey released by TIFA Research shows Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular aspirant for Nairobi...

December 15, 2021

Kenya

Sakaja petitions JLAC team to probe police killings in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has decried what he has described as the “arbitrarily killings of innocent boda boda riders...

September 29, 2021