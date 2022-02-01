Sakaja crowds frustrate Wanjiru as Kenya Kwanza tours Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Nairobi County Gubernatorial aspirants Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru were on Tuesday engaged in a public spat during a rally in Westlands after the crowd jeered at Wanjiru as she made her remarks.

Bishop Wanjiru who is seeking the Governor’s seat under the UDA ticket accused Senator Sakaja (ANC-leaning) of inciting the crowd against her.

“I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” an agitated Margret Wanjiru said as she confronted Sakaja.

The rally was attended by leaders from both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Coalition (ANC) and Ford Kenya.

Leaders present included UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

In a quick rejoinder Senator Sakaja dismissed Wanjiru’s claims and asked the jeering crowd to give everybody an opportunity to sell their candidature.

“Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” said Sakaja.