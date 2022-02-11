Connect with us

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege with ODM MPs when she addressed a political rally in Western Kenya on February 10, 2022 and made vote-rigging claims.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sabina Chege in hot soup over vote rigging remarks as IEBC summons her

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now summoned Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege for claiming that vote-rigging is possible in elections, and “even this one we can.”

“I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they (opponents) are the smartest,” she said in Western Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoa-leaning MPs.

The remarks sparked wildfire on social media, where leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto are challenging her to substantiate her remarks.

On Friday, IEBC wrote to her demanding that she presents herself on Tuesday next week for questioning to determine if she had violated election regulations.

“You are required to attend the Offices of the Commission at Anniversary Towers 6th floor on the 15th day of February 2022 at 9 .00 o’clock in the forenoon for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said Chebukati.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

