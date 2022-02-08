Ruto to Uhuru: Bring it on my “fren”, bring it on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring is ready for a battle royale in the succession politics as campaigns hot up ahead of the August elections.

Ruto was answering his boss who dismissed him on Monday while in Mombasa, saying he abandoned the government and started campaigning too early.

“They are obsessed with managing their succession but I want to tell them that we are ready for that contest my friends, bring it on. Tuko tayari kabisa (we are ready),” Ruto said while addressing a campaign rally in Likuyani in Kakamega County on Tuesday.

Ruto has been campaigning to succeed President Kenyatta whom he accuses of plotting to have ODM leader Raila Odinga succeed him.

On Monday, Kenyatta declared that he is now ready to roll in campaigns for his preferred successor, effectively putting Ruto on notice.

But a bullish Ruto is not taking it lying down. “Bring it on my friend,” he declared, and told him off on accusations that he has been moving around the country “implementing government projects from the sunroof of his car.”

“I have been in government long enough to understand that policies and theoretical works are done in offices but implemented on the ground that sometimes entails doing so from the sunrood of cars” Ruto said.

And while Kenyatta credits himself of delivering on the Jubilee manifesto, Ruto insists he is part of the successes.

“You cannot deny me as Deputy President the credit in the many things we have achieved as a government. It is not going happen my friends,” he said.

Ruto who severed links with his boss due to his political ambitions to succeed him – stressed that he will not be cowed into succumbing to threats and intimidation from his critics who continue to undermine his role.

He noted that he is ready to face his competitors at the August polls where he exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will emerge victorious with a landslide win.

“We are ready for that contest my friends. Bring it on,” he said

President Kenyatta on Monday while launching the Universal Health Coverage Plan accused Ruto of being absent in his government agenda opting to “work from on top of vehicles” while moving around the country.

“I pleaded with them to stop early campaigns but they ignored me and my advice and yet they are claiming that they have been working. Let us not be cheated at all,” he said.