President Kenyatta meets with leaders from Mandera, Isiolo at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met with a section of Jubilee party political leaders from Mandera and Isiolo at State House Nairobi.

The leaders commended the President for transforming the county through various development projects during his tenure.

In the meeting they discussed various issues affecting the County.

Among them, security, drought and famine, which is currently affecting the region and they requested Government intervention in order to safeguard the residents of the county.

The leaders equally assured the President of their continued support.

The region has been a key supporter of the Jubilee government.

Former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo and Women representative Rehema Jaldesa were among the leaders who visited President Kenyatta.