Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta when he met with leaders from Mander and Isiolo at State House Nairobi. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta meets with leaders from Mandera, Isiolo at State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met with a section of Jubilee party political leaders from Mandera and Isiolo at State House Nairobi.

The leaders commended the President for transforming the county through various development projects during his tenure.

In the meeting they discussed various issues affecting the County.

Among them, security, drought and famine, which is currently affecting the region and they requested Government intervention in order to safeguard the residents of the county.

The leaders equally assured the President of their continued support.

The region has been a key supporter of the Jubilee government.

Former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo and Women representative Rehema Jaldesa were among the leaders who visited President Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State, Atwoli says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli now says President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire...

5 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta slams Ruto over misleading criticism

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again slammed his Deputy Willliam Ruto over his frequent political tours across the country...

5 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Condoles With Beth Mugo’s Family

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Senator Beth Mugo...

February 3, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta meets top security chiefs amid looming terror threat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met with top security officials amid a looming terror threat in the country. Warnings...

January 28, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta witnesses signing of Kenya-EU joint declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration on the Kenya-European Union (EU) Strategic Dialogue....

January 28, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta to meet with security Chiefs over election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday meet with security chiefs at State House, Nairobi to discuss the country’s preparedness...

January 28, 2022

Africa

Don’t let politicians intimidate you, President Kenyatta urges police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their...

January 20, 2022

Kenya

Hungarian President Ader receives 21-gun salute during Kenya visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi. Prior...

January 17, 2022