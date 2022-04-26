Connect with us

President Kenyatta assured Macron of Kenya's commitment to continue working with France for the common good. /PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta Congratulates Macron On Re-election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated his France counterpart Emmanuel Macron following his re-election for a second term in office.

President Macron, 44, defeated his far-right rival Marie Le Pen by garnering over 58% of the popular vote in the Sunday runoff election.

In his congratulatory message, President Kenyatta termed his French counterpart’s comfortable win as an affirmation of the confidence the people of France have in his stewardship of the European country.

“Hearty congratulations Your Excellency and Dear Brother on your re-election for a second term. Your win is an affirmation of the high confidence your fellow countrymen and women have in your leadership,” President Kenyatta wrote.

He assured President Macron of Kenya’s commitment to continue working with France for the common good and prosperity of the two Republics and wished him good health and a successful tenure.

“Your Excellency, Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to continue working with your administration for the progress of the people of our two nations.

“As you settle into your second term in office, I wish you good health and success as you steer your beloved country to new heights of prosperity,” President Kenyatta wrote.

France is one of Kenya’s leading development partners with a growing portfolio of bilateral support in key sectors such as infrastructure, commerce, agriculture and health among others.

In infrastructure, the French private sector is financing the construction of the 233-kilometre Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Mau Summit dual carriageway, the largest Private Public Partnership (PPP) road project in Africa.

