Uhuru mourns Kibaki the man, the leader and the visionary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as the man, the leader and the visionary who was anchored on strong policies and selflessness.

Speaking during Kibaki’s funeral; service at the Nyayo Stadium, the President stated that “he understood that a leader who does not lead himself will be driven by his difficulties rather than his vision,”

He stated that Kibaki would “give in to the pressure of crowds and will be pushed to make popular choices that please crowds.”

He further indicated that Kibaki’s superior reasoning was that “leadership is not a position but a service and that he was ready to serve the country in any position the people summoned him to.”