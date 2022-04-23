President Kenyatta receives KCSE examination results at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has received the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results at State House Nairobi.

The head of state got the results from Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha ahead of their release at Mitihani House on Saturday.

He congratulated the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council for “delivering credible national exams which have shown tremendous progress of day and sub county schools.”

The President pointed out that more resources should be channelled to the sub counties and day schools as they are a lesser burden to parents.

“More resources should be channelled to these schools. The day schools are lesser of a burden to the parents, and they are performing,” President Kenyatta said.

Present at the meeting were, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Juan, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, KNEC Chairman John Onsati and the council’s Chief Executive Officer David Njeng’ere.