Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

EDUCATION

President Kenyatta receives KCSE examination results at State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has received the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results at State House Nairobi.

The head of state got the results from Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha ahead of their release at Mitihani House on Saturday.

He congratulated the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council for “delivering credible national exams which have shown tremendous progress of day and sub county schools.”

The President pointed out that more resources should be channelled to the sub counties and day schools as they are a lesser burden to parents.

“More resources should be channelled to these schools. The day schools are lesser of a burden to the parents, and they are performing,” President Kenyatta said.

Present at the meeting were, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Juan, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, KNEC Chairman John Onsati and the council’s Chief Executive Officer David Njeng’ere.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

UDA nullifies Keter’s nomination ticket after opponent appealed

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee has nullified Nandi Hills parliamentary nomination results....

12 mins ago

Kenya

I remember Kibaki for the way he oversaw peaceful elections – Ongeri

KISII, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri says he remembers the late former President Mwai Kabaki for holding peaceful elections. While joining...

21 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Stares At Another Fuel Crisis As Fuel Diversion To Transit Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Kenya could be staring at yet another fuel shortage linked to fuel supply challenges brought about by insufficient local...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Wanyonyi meets with Sakaja after Azimio ‘betrayal’

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – What is Tim Wanyonyi up to? That’s the big question that many are pondering on after his Nairobi gubernatorial...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Energy Ministry talks with IPPs ongoing to reform sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Ministry of Energy has confirmed that talks with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are ongoing to reform the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Magoha to release KCSE Examination results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results for the 2021 candidates are set to be released on...

1 hour ago

Kenya

#JusticeForSheila: Kenyan anger after lesbian’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Rights groups are calling on Kenyan authorities to investigate the murder of a non-binary lesbian, which has sparked the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Mwai Kibaki: The hope and disappointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s third president, who has died at the age of 90, will be remembered for ending the...

2 hours ago