Capital News
President Kenyatta described late Beth Mugo’s husband as a patriotic, dedicated man who contributed to Kenya’s growth. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta Condoles With Beth Mugo’s Family

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Senator Beth Mugo following the death of her husband, Nicholas Muratha Mugo.

Nicholas Muratha Mugo, 85, passed on early today at a Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, the President described the late Mugo as a patriotic and dedicated person who was among the few Kenyans that played a leading role in laying a firm foundation for the country’s progress.

“We will forever cherish Mr. Nicholas Mugo’s contribution in laying a strong foundation for this country’s progress. We appreciate that during our early days of independence, he was able to represent our nation as a diplomat in the United Kingdom and later at the UN General Assembly where, together with other Kenyans, he effectively represented Kenya’s interests at the global arena,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude to bear the loss.

“At this hour of mourning, I pray that the Almighty God will give Senator Beth Mugo and her family the strength and grace to bear the loss of their patriarch,” said the President.

