NTSA assures Smart Driving license application open to the public

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has assured that applications on the renewal of smart driving licenses are readily available.

In a statement, the agency noted that the services are open to members of the public and accessible through its website.

“This is to clarify that contrary to various reports, services relating to application and renewal of Smart DL are available to the public and accessible through the NTSA website,” NTSA said.

The authority’s clarification follows reports that the three-year renewal of the smart driving licenses had been suspended.

The smart driving licenses fitted with electronic chips that contain key details of a driver were launched in 2017.