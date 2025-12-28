Connect with us

Kenya

NTSA Issues Safety Alert as Heavy Rains and Fog Increase Road Risks

NTSA warned that the adverse weather has significantly heightened road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a road safety alert following ongoing heavy rainfall and foggy conditions affecting several parts of the country.

“Ongoing heavy rainfall and foggy conditions are affecting some parts of the country, significantly heightening road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery surfaces,” NTSA said.

The authority urged drivers, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists to exercise extreme caution when using roads during the prevailing weather conditions.

NTSA advised motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, use headlights appropriately and avoid overtaking in areas with poor visibility. Motorcyclists were reminded to wear reflective gear, while pedestrians and cyclists were encouraged to stay visible and avoid walking close to fast-moving traffic.

The warning comes as parts of the country continue to experience heavy rains, a situation that often leads to flooded roads, poor drainage and increased accident risks, particularly along highways and major urban roads.

NTSA reiterated its commitment to promoting road safety and called on all road users to take personal responsibility to help prevent avoidable crashes during the rainy and foggy period.

The authority said it will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.

