Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JICA’s Head of Traffic Safety, Yasuhiro Suhara, presided over the closing ceremony attended by the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and the Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, alongside a team of experts from JICA Headquarters/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

JICA trains senior Kenyan police officers on evidence-based road safety strategies

Senior Kenyan police officers complete a JICA training programme in Tokyo to enhance road safety policies and accident prevention under the Safe-System Approach.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has concluded a week-long high-level training programme for senior Kenyan police officers and key stakeholders aimed at strengthening road safety policies and strategies through the Safe-System Approach.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the programme officially closed on Tuesday in Tokyo, marking a significant milestone in Kenya–Japan cooperation on traffic safety and accident prevention.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JICA’s Head of Traffic Safety, Yasuhiro Suhara, presided over the closing ceremony attended by the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and the Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, alongside a team of experts from JICA Headquarters.

The training targeted senior police officers and other key stakeholders directly involved in formulating and implementing road safety policies and strategies.

“It aimed to equip them with the knowledge and tools to design and implement evidence-based interventions that prioritise human safety, reduce accidents, and increase shared responsibilities across sectors,” the NPS said.

The initiative will be implemented within the framework of the Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Republic of Kenya, reinforcing long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kenyan delegation comprised officials from the National Police Service, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and representatives from the Ministries of Roads and Transport, Interior and National Administration, as well as the National Treasury.

On the sidelines of the training programme, IG Kanja and DIG Lagat paid a courtesy call on Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan, Moi Lemoshira.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation with the Government of Japan, particularly in support of Kenya’s national security and institutional capacity building.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EU, Kenya launch Sh454mn project to strengthen national cybersecurity ecosystem

The EU and Kenya launch a Sh454 million initiative to strengthen the national cybersecurity ecosystem and boost trust in the digital economy.

2 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese tourist numbers to Japan plunge as airlines cancel flights and safety fears grow

Chinese travel to Japan has slumped after airlines canceled nearly half of flights amid diplomatic tensions, security warnings, earthquakes and disease fears.

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police chief visits Hulugho after al-Shabaab kills chief and teacher in Garissa

DIG Gilbert Masengeli visited Hulugho after al-Shabaab killed a chief and teacher in Garissa, as police deploy multi-agency teams to hunt attackers.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Loss of Funding, Deregistration Loom for Non-Compliant Political Parties: ORPP

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lurionokou said the regulator has shifted to what he termed election-centred regulation aimed at strengthening internal party democracy,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Unchecked Spending and Foreign Funds Could Undermine 2027 Elections, IEBC Says

Ethekon described the failure to enforce a comprehensive Election Campaign Financing Law as a major vulnerability that could compromise the credibility and fairness of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Winnie Odinga Alleges Intimidation in ODM, Claims Members De-Whipped for Supporting Her

Winnie said the party has reached a point where members are being asked to formally declare their loyalty to the current regime, with rewards...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Winnie Odinga accuses Oketch Salah of lying about Raila’s final moments

Winnie Odinga has disputed claims by Oketch Salah about being by Raila Odinga’s side during his final moments, questioning the accuracy and credibility of...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu remains ODM’s acting leader unless ratified by NDC, Winnie Odinga says, disputes hurried move to replace Raila

Winnie said the hurried attempt to replace Raila Odinga did not follow established party procedures and therefore lacks legitimacy.

11 hours ago