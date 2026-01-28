JICA trains senior Kenyan police officers on evidence-based road safety strategies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has concluded a week-long high-level training programme for senior Kenyan police officers and key stakeholders aimed at strengthening road safety policies and strategies through the Safe-System Approach.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the programme officially closed on Tuesday in Tokyo, marking a significant milestone in Kenya–Japan cooperation on traffic safety and accident prevention.

JICA’s Head of Traffic Safety, Yasuhiro Suhara, presided over the closing ceremony attended by the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and the Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, alongside a team of experts from JICA Headquarters.

The training targeted senior police officers and other key stakeholders directly involved in formulating and implementing road safety policies and strategies.

“It aimed to equip them with the knowledge and tools to design and implement evidence-based interventions that prioritise human safety, reduce accidents, and increase shared responsibilities across sectors,” the NPS said.

The initiative will be implemented within the framework of the Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Republic of Kenya, reinforcing long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kenyan delegation comprised officials from the National Police Service, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and representatives from the Ministries of Roads and Transport, Interior and National Administration, as well as the National Treasury.

On the sidelines of the training programme, IG Kanja and DIG Lagat paid a courtesy call on Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan, Moi Lemoshira.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation with the Government of Japan, particularly in support of Kenya’s national security and institutional capacity building.