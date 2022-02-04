Gideon Moi hosts OKA principals in commemorating death of Kenya’s second President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Friday hosted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at Kabarak for the commemoration of the death of Kenya’s second President Daniel Arap Moi.

The event was attended by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya party Leader Martha Karua as well as former MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Karua on her social media account lauded President Moi saying she remembers him “for championing education among Kenyans.”

President Moi ruled for 24 years and retired in 2002 after he handover to former President Mwai Kibaki who had won the 2002 presidential poll.

He died on February 4 last year aged 96.

Born on September 2, 1924, Moi first served as Vice President for fourteen years, before taking over as an Acting President on August 22, 1978, following the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, who ascended to the presidency in 1964 after serving as Kenya’s inaugural Prime Minister when the country gained independence in 1963.

Moi retired on December 30, 2002, after Mwai Kibaki – leading formation of opposition parties under the National Rainbow Coalition – trounced his chosen successor, Uhuru, garnering 3.6 million votes, equivalent to 61 per cent of votes cast.

During his presidency, Moi held a number of regional portfolios including Chairperson of the Organization of African Unity (presently African Union) between June 24, 1981 and June 6, 1983.

He remained vocal on local politics after retirement opposing the 2010 draft constitution as ill-timed and improperly conceived.

Both Moi and then Eldoret North lawmaker William Ruto’s (now Deputy President) NO camp had demanded for further review of the draft constitution before being subjected to a referendum.

“We’ve said it so clearly in the Rift Valley that we’re voting NO!” he said in May 2010 citing new land policies enshrined in the law and the difficulties he argued the country may face in future attempts to review the constitution.