Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Gideon Moi hosts OKA principals in Kabarak as they commemorated the death of Kenya's second President Daniel Arap Moi. /CFM

Kenya

Gideon Moi hosts OKA principals in commemorating death of Kenya’s second President

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Friday hosted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at Kabarak for the commemoration of the death of Kenya’s second President Daniel Arap Moi.

The event was attended by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya party Leader Martha Karua as well as former MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Karua on her social media account lauded President Moi saying she remembers him “for championing education among Kenyans.”

President Moi ruled for 24 years and retired in 2002 after he handover to former President Mwai Kibaki who had won the 2002 presidential poll.

He died on February 4 last year aged 96.

Born on September 2, 1924, Moi first served as Vice President for fourteen years, before taking over as an Acting President on August 22, 1978, following the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, who ascended to the presidency in 1964 after serving as Kenya’s inaugural Prime Minister when the country gained independence in 1963.

Moi retired on December 30, 2002, after Mwai Kibaki – leading formation of opposition parties under the National Rainbow Coalition – trounced his chosen successor, Uhuru, garnering 3.6 million votes, equivalent to 61 per cent of votes cast.

During his presidency, Moi held a number of regional portfolios including Chairperson of the Organization of African Unity (presently African Union) between June 24, 1981 and June 6, 1983.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He remained vocal on local politics after retirement opposing the 2010 draft constitution as ill-timed and improperly conceived.

Both Moi and then Eldoret North lawmaker William Ruto’s (now Deputy President) NO camp had demanded for further review of the draft constitution before being subjected to a referendum.

“We’ve said it so clearly in the Rift Valley that we’re voting NO!” he said in May 2010 citing new land policies enshrined in the law and the difficulties he argued the country may face in future attempts to review the constitution.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: OKA campaigns in Makueni County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo together with bunsinessman Jimi Wajigi were today in...

7 days ago

Kenya

I am firmly in ODM, OKA principals are my good friends, Wanjigi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now says he is firmly in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and that Raila Odinga is...

January 27, 2022

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi hold first rally after Mudavadi ‘earthquake’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi have held the first One Kenya Alliance rally after the ‘earthquake’...

January 27, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KANU to seek new suitors after losing ANC, FORD Kenya to UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has vowed to build new alliances after the disintegration of the One Kenya...

January 24, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi likely warming up to One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or...

January 6, 2022

Top stories

We are united, OKA declares amid disquiet within the alliance

-Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula insist they will front joint candidate in the August presidential election.

January 5, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

OKA to unveil own candidate in January as Kalonzo dismisses pact with Raila, Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed confidence that the One Kenya Alliance coalition will field its own candidate during the...

December 26, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Moi differs with Atwoli over continued stay in OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party Leader Gideon Moi differed with veteran independence party member Francis Atwoli on Friday...

December 10, 2021