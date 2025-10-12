UMG Party Candidate Resurfaces After 24 Hours of Incommunicado Detention

MERU, Kenya Oct 12 – A United Movement for Growth (UMG) party candidate who had been reported missing has resurfaced after being held incommunicado for more than 24 hours.

Party leader and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has confirmed that Daniel Kipchirchir Kirui, who is the party’s Baringo Senatorial by-election candidate was found safe and is receiving medical attention and psychological support.

“He has provided our party with a harrowing account of his ordeal. Kirui confirms that he and several other candidates were held against their will at an undisclosed location.”

“In this covert facility, they were subjected to a coordinated campaign of intimidation, harassment, and outright bribery by powerful political operatives. The singular goal of this illegal operation was to coerce them into signing withdrawal documents from the senatorial race,” she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mwangaza insisted that Kirui remains firmly in the race and will not follow in the footsteps of other candidate who cave in to immense pressure and have since withdrawn from the November 27 race.

“Our candidate, Hon. Kirui, has shown immense courage and integrity by refusing to bow to these corrupt and anti-democratic tactics. His resolve is unshaken, and his commitment to the people of Baringo is stronger than ever,” the former Governor stated.

Governor Mwangaza is calling on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and investigative authorities to move swiftly and uncover the truth.

“This incident is no longer merely an allegation of intimidation; it is a confirmed case of political kidnapping and coercion. It represents a direct and violent assault on our democracy, designed to rob the people of Baringo of their right to a competitive election,” the UMG Party Leader.

“We demand a full investigation into this matter. Intimidation and threats have no place in a democratic society,” she added.