KANU to Join Ruto’s Broad-Based Government After Kabarak Talks

BARINGO, Kenya Oct 10 — KANU has agreed to join President William Ruto’s broad-based government following talks in Baringo, signalling an end to months of post-election differences.

At a meeting in Kabarak, President Ruto said he personally reached out to KANU chairman Gideon Moi as part of wider efforts to unite the country.

Party officials at the forum indicated they would formally align with the administration, with detailed modalities to be communicated through party organs in the coming days.

President William Ruto with KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and other leaders in Baringo October 10, 2025.

The development comes on the heels of KANU’s abrupt withdrawal from the Baringo senatorial by-election slated for 27 November, a decision that unsettled some supporters and triggered calls for clarity on strategy. It also follows Moi’s surprise visit to State House on Wednesday, which set the stage for Friday’s engagements in Kabarak.

The two leaders said their discussions focused on lowering political temperatures, coordinating development priorities, and maintaining peace messaging during the by-election period.

Ruto visited Gideon at his home in Kabarak where he also laid a wreath on former President Daniel Moi’s mausoleum.

Security was tight around the venue, with ward and constituency coordinators from across Baringo in attendance.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has urged Moi to address supporters directly to explain the rationale and next steps, saying clear communication would steady the party base after the by-election exit. Rival parties, meanwhile, are recalibrating campaign plans in Baringo, seeking to attract former KANU canvassers and volunteers.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has maintained the 27 November poll date. It remains unclear whether KANU will endorse a candidate in the race or remain neutral as timelines for nominations and compliance run their course.

Analysts say KANU’s alignment could reshape the contest map in Baringo and carry wider implications for Rift Valley politics, given the party’s historical footprint and grassroots networks. Party insiders insist the decision is a strategic pivot aimed at stability and development.