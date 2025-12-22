President Ruto: Kenya’s Transformation Is Inevitable and Irreversible

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, promising that the country’s development trajectory is “unstoppable” and inclusive of all citizens.

Speaking during the Baringo Cultural Festival and Kimalel Goat Auction, the President said his administration is firmly taking charge of Kenya’s destiny by rebuilding the economy from the bottom up, empowering citizens, and ensuring that no Kenyan is left behind.

“We have reinvigorated agriculture, securing Kenya’s place as a food-sufficient nation. Our healthcare system has been revamped to be more inclusive, more affordable, and accessible to every citizen, everywhere,” President Ruto said.

The annual event is expected to see over 4,200 goats change hands in the event graced by President Ruto.

This year’s auction marks a historic shift for Kimalel. For the first time since its inception in 1992, the sale has integrated digital technology, allowing buyers to participate remotely rather than being physically present at the auction grounds.

The move is expected to broaden the market, increase efficiency, and reduce costs for local farmers.

Beyond livestock trade, the Kimalel Goat Auction remains a vibrant cultural and social event. Attendees can enjoy boat races on Lake Baringo, featuring traditional rafts locally known as Kaldich alongside motorboats, offering a spectacular display of skill and tradition.

The festival fosters community cohesion and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The auction was pioneered by the late President Daniel arap Moi in 1992, with a vision to improve the livelihoods of Baringo’s pastoral communities by providing a dependable market and better prices for livestock.

Over the years, the initiative has helped generations of farmers educate their children, build resilience, and sustain their communities through livestock wealth.

In the event,President Ruto highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme as a cornerstone of the administration’s development agenda, noting that it has created over 500,000 jobs for youth, restored dignity to families, and renewed hope in communities across the country.

Ruto also pointed to major infrastructure projects underway, including the world-class 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City Stadium, which is nearing completion and expected to cement Kenya’s position as a global sporting powerhouse.

Another flagship project is the Bomas International Convention Complex, the largest of its kind in East and Central Africa, scheduled for completion by April 2026. The facility is designed to meet the demands of modern international conferences.

“We are delivering on our promises. We are moving Kenya decisively toward first-world status. This vision will be realised within our lifetime. It is inevitable. It is irreversible. It is unstoppable,” the President said.