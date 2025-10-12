Ruto Engages Raila, Uhuru, Gideon Moi in 2055 First World Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – President William Ruto has revealed that he has brought on board key political rivals, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, as part of a bold initiative to transform Kenya into a first-world country by 2055.

Speaking during a church service in Ziwani, Nairobi County, and accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, President Ruto emphasized that realizing this vision will require collaboration across political divides, bringing together leaders who were once considered adversaries.

The President emphasized it was time to elevate the country to the next level saying he has engaged more than half of lawmakers on a one-on-one basis on the quest to transform the country into a first world country.

“I have engaged key leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, to ensure we take Kenya from a third world country to a first world country in our lifetime,” Ruto stated.

The President stressed that Kenya has been in the third world for far too long and that the country cannot afford to remain mired in poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment.

“By God’s grace, through our hard work, the blessing of our plans, and the energy and unity of the people of Kenya, we want to move this country from a third world country to a first world country in the next 30 years,” he said.

Ruto defended his approach despite criticism from his political detractors framing it as a necessary step for national unity and long-term development.

“I understand the criticism, but Kenya’s transformation requires that we put aside personal and political differences for the greater good of our country. We cannot achieve first world status with disunity. The people of Kenya expect results, and we must deliver,” he said.

The President also dismissed skeptics who doubted the government’s ability to deliver on its promises highlighted the progress the country has made under his administration.

He pointed to major milestones in healthcare, housing, and infrastructure noting that health insurance coverage has expanded from 7 million to 26.7 million Kenyans, marking a significant step toward universal health coverage.

“When we said we would build houses, they said it couldn’t be done. When we said we would have universal health coverage, they said it couldn’t be done. When we said we would transform the country, they said it couldn’t be done. I want to tell you, the people of Kenya, we have what it takes: ideas, knowledge, plans, people, and resources to achieve this,” he affirmed.

Ruto emphasized that the journey toward first world status is not solely dependent on government action but also on the active participation of Kenyans.

“For many years, we have been stuck in poverty, lack of opportunity, and hunger. Enough is enough. Fellow Kenyans, let us work together, move forward with speed, and by God’s grace, achieve first world status while we are here,” he urged.

On March 7th, President Ruto and Odinga signed an agreement which they said it was not aimed at distributing government positions amongst the two parties, but instead it provided a framework for consultations on issues that affect Kenyans.

Odinga said it would help ease tension in our country and that the opposition had realized that it was not enough to stand aside and criticize.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader termed the pact was not a new political formation but an agreement that would help build the country.

After several engagements with President Ruto, including a closed-door meeting at State House where they held lengthy discussions, former Senator Gideon Moi few days ago eventually agreed to work with the Head of State in what both termed a gesture of unity and reconciliation.

The move, which effectively ended Moi’s long-standing political isolation, came as a surprise to many of his supporters, some of whom were left disillusioned by his decision to shelve his political ambitions in baringo senatorial race for now.

For years, Moi had been the last prominent dissenting voice against President Ruto’s dominance in the Rift Valley. Even after losing his Baringo senatorial seat during the 2022 UDA wave, he remained one of the few political figures who openly resisted Ruto’s influence.