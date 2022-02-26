DP Ruto officially kicked out of Jubilee party

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader.

The decision to kick him out was ratified on Saturday during the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) that split the post into four.

The new officials taking over the post include; Jimmy Angwenyi who will serve as Deputy party leader (Strategy), Kinoti Gatobu(operations), Naomi Shaban (Outreach), Peter Mositet (Programs).

This move brings to an end Ruto’s association with Jubilee party that brought together The National Alliance and his United Republican Party (URP).

The Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to expel DP Ruto and his allies from the party register for promoting other party ideologies and openly rebelling.

Other officials named Saturday include Jeremiah Kioni who replaced Raphael Tuju as Secretary-General, Nelson Nzuiya who will serve as National Chairperson and deputized by David Murathe.

President Uhuru Kenyatta retains the party leader position.

DP Ruto decamped to UDA following a fallout with President Kenyatta over a number of reasons including the handshake deal with opposition chief Raila Odinga which angered Ruto.

Ruto has since said that President Kenyatta did not consult him before entering into a deal with Odinga with whom they had contested against during the last general elections.

Kenyatta has vowed to support Odinga to succeed him in the August elections, describing his Deputy Ruto as a rebel who is dangerous for the country.