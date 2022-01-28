US embassy issues terror alert, urges vigilance in malls and worship centres

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in Kenya.

In a notice to its citizens on Friday, the embassy said “there is the potential for increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Kenya this time of year.”

It called on its citizens and members of the public to be vigilant in public places in the wake of terror threats.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of the continued need for sustained vigilance in public locations such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, clubs, restaurants, transportation hubs, schools, places of worship and other areas frequented by tourists,” the Embassy said.

It further warned that public events, such as demonstrations and celebratory gatherings, are also at a higher risk of attacks.

The embassy called on US citizens to exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and locations with large crowds and asked them to review their personal security plans.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates,” it added.

The US now joins the Netherlands, France and Germany in the issuance of terror threat alerts.

The French government also warned of a possibility of a terrorist attack in Nairobi targeting public spaces frequented by western nationals.

France described the threat as a “real risk”, warning its nationals and Kenyans at large to exercise caution.

“There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” read a notice published by the country Foreign Office on Thursday.

The French embassy in Nairobi emphasized on the need for people in areas presumed as targets to be on the high alert.

“Therefore, people in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” it added.

The Dutch Embassy also asked its citizens in the country to exercise precaution saying information issued by the French government is credible.

“As usual, the information is not specific: the time and place of the attack are unknown. For the next few days, try to avoid places where many ‘westerners usually gather and be vigilant. As soon as more information is available, I will of course inform you as soon as possible,” said Maarten Brouwer, French Ambassador to Kenya.

“Of course, we all hope that this threat remains empty, but we want this one nevertheless pass on the information to you so that you can take the necessary precautions yourself,” he added.

The Kenyan government responded by heightening security across the country.

“Regarding the terror alert from France, we assure the public that security of Kenyans including critical infrastructure is beefed up around the country especially cities,” said Bruno Shioso, National Police Service Spokesperson.

“We urge Kenyans to remain calm and also share any information on suspicious activities with the police.”

Although none of the foreign missions specified the terrorist organization that could be planning an attack, Kenya has suffered a brunt of attacks from Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab.

The Somalia-based terror outfit has staged a series of attacks on Kenyan soil since the country launched a military offensive against them in 2011 in an intervention dubbed “Operation Linda Nchi”.

Kenyan troops deployed in Somalia work alongside other forces from other countries including Uganda, Burundi and Djibouti under the African Union’s AMISOM coalition.