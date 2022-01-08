Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William seen here with leaders who attended his rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

Top stories

Senator Malala urges youth to support DP Ruto, roots for a UDA-ANC alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged the youth to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying he has high chances of winning the upcoming 2022 polls compared to his closest political nemesis ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday during a rally in Eldoret where Kalenjin elders endorsed Ruto for the presidency in the August election, Malala who is a member of the Musalia’s Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party further rooted for an alliance between the Deputy President’s party UDA and ANC.

“When I was the Deputy Minority leader and had an independent mind, those people from Azimio la Umoja ousted me and replaced me with a retired judge instead of giving the post to another young guy. Do you think such people will prioritize the needs of young people if they go into the government? Malala posed.

But the statement was immediately disowned by ANC Party Secretary-General Simon Gikuru who said they were not sanctioned.

“The ANC party would like to disassociate itself with the activities taking place at Eldoret Sports Club Grounds. ANC has not sent anybody to represent either the party or the Party Leader in the said function. The official party position should only come from P L or the SG,” he tweeted.

DP William Ruto addressing a rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2021.

Malala, who has been in the company of DP Ruto for more than twice told off proponents of Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, saying ANC will not inherit their enemies and the party is ready to work with other like-minded people.

“I am a member of ANC and our party is under One Kenya Alliance (OKA) but that does not stop us from being friends with other parties. If Musalia Mudavadi came to Uasin Gishu to look for friends and fortunately or unfortunately became friends with DP, is that a bad thing? I want to tell the Azimio people without blinking my eyes, your enemies are not necessarily our enemies and your friends are not necessarily our friends,” said Malala.

Last week on Friday, DP Ruto attended a football tournament organized by Senator Malala at the Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega County where he also hinted at a possible alliance with Mudavadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...

12 mins ago

Top stories

DP Ruto urges Western Kenya to stand with him in August election

BUNGOMA, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid. Ruto said he was committed...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Final mass voter registration set for Jan 17 to Feb 6

NAIROBI, Kenya,   Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the second and final round of the Mass Voter Registration will...

24 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Vote for me I give you a cow: Wa Iria’s hilarious campaign promise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria has promised to give a cow to any homestead that votes for him for...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi likely warming up to One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or...

2 days ago

Top stories

Uhuru, Raila trying to legislate trust, analyst says of Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Analysts have termed the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 which was approved by the National Assembly as an attempt...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Namwamba declares support for Ruto’s UDA, terms ODM regressive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba has declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his United...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

3 days ago